SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Community Renewal and several other agencies are in Shawnee helping tornado victims after last week’s storms. They are in desperate need of volunteers as the organizations continue to provide supplies and resources for those in need.

St. Gregory’s gymnasium on OBU’s Green campus is filled with volunteers and agencies to help those in need after tornadoes ripped through Shawnee. But they say they are in need of more help to keep up with the demand.

“We need a good 15 to 20 volunteers a day… We’re going to need hands just to be here to help us get all the supplies in line and into the gym here,” said Michael Phillips, Community Renewal.

Community Renewal has helped over 700 families since the storm hit on April 19. So, the extra hands would make a difference.

“Our people are struggling, so they just need continued prayers and continued supplies. So, if you’re free, if you feel like you could, you could help,” said Phillips.

Jesse Monday has been volunteering with Community Renewal every day since the storm. He’s also been taking time off work to help.

“I love community renewal and because I’ve lived in Shawnee for ten years now, I wanted to give back to the community that’s taking care of me,” said Jesse Monday, volunteer.

Monday encourages others to volunteer as well.

“Be here and be on mission for the city in which you live,” said Monday.

For those in need, this place is a one-stop-shop with several agencies providing supplies and resources.

FEMA is also there helping those impacted by the tornado to apply for assistance.

“We want to encourage people to apply for FEMA assistance and have had property damage or personal losses or need assistance in recovering from this disaster. So, we’ll provide them with the financial assistance that we need based upon their needs,” said Patrick Boland, FEMA.

The Health Department is there offering free tetanus shots to tornado victims.

“If people are picking up debris and things like that, they can have injuries and so it’s important to get a tetanus shot,” said Misty Clouse, Central Oklahoma County Health Department.

A colossal effort to help residents on the road to recovery, but relying on volunteers who want to give their time and resources.

“If you know someone who has some spare time this weekend, I know a lot of people could use help cleaning up their yards. Picking up debris would be a great help,” said Sherry Schauer, American Red Cross.

Community Renewal is in need of volunteers ahead of the busy weekend.

If you don’t have time, they are in need of toiletries like wipes, toilet paper, paper towels and hygiene products.

You can drop those off at St. Gregory on OBU’s Green campus.

If you’re interested in volunteering, making a donation, or need help visit Communityrenewal.org to get signed up.