Organizations provide warm clothing to Oklahoma homeless

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures continue to drop in the winter months, one local organization is working to help the homeless survive the winter.

On Saturday, Sister BJ’s Pantry held an event at its Oklahoma City facility to provide necessary clothing items to those in need.

Organizers say they provided socks, jeans, underwear, and winter coats to homeless individuals. In fact, Sister BJ’s Pantry and members of the Order of Malta in Oklahoma City designed a universally-sized, water resistant coat made specifically with the homeless in mind.

“It is literally freezing cold outside and the coats will help those folks stay warm and hopefully ease a little bit of suffering is our goal,” said Peter Dekeratry, with the Oklahoma City Order of Malta.

To learn more, visit Sister BJ’s Pantry’s website.

