Organizations pushing for Gov. Stitt to sign 283 commutations amid COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several Oklahoma organizations are urging state leaders to focus on commutations to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state’s prisons.

Eight organizations are urging Gov. Kevin Stitt to approve 283 commutations, which have already been approved by the Pardon and Parole Board.

Officials say the move is necessary to mitigate the threat of a novel coronavirus outbreak in prisons across the state.

At this point, organizers say the state’s prisons are at 108 percent capacity.

“A virus like COVID-19 can easily overwhelm the state’s overcrowded prisons where incarcerated people have less access to basic hygiene items, cannot social distance, and many areas are communal,” a release by the organizations read.

The organizations pushing for the commutations include Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, Mental Health Association of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Women’s Coalition, ACLU of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Policy Institute, Still She Rises, Oklahoma Conference of Churches, and Blockbuilderz.

