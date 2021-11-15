Organizations team up for ability-focused job fair in Oklahoma City

A human resource representative from Unified Brands, right, reviews submitted paperwork from a job applicant at an outdoor drive-up job fair outside the Mississippi Department of Employment Security WIN Job Center in Pearl, Miss., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two local organizations are coming together to host a one-of-a-kind job fair later this week.

Dale Rogers Training Center and Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma are hosting a job fair on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at DRTC in northwest Oklahoma City.

Organizers say five disability-inclusive employers will be attending the event to hire candidates looking for a new job or a career change.

“DRTC is dedicated to building a more disability-inclusive workforce in Oklahoma, and this job fair is specifically designed to create a new experience in accessibility for all attendees,” DRTC Executive Director Deborah Copeland, M.Ed said.

Employers attending the event will include:

Amazon- Various positions

Dale Rogers Training Center- Food service, drivers, landscaping, janitorial, case manager, webmaster, account specialist, admin staff, and transition instructor

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma – Security, janitorial, shift lead, floor tech, store associates, warehouse associates, drivers, donation attendants

Omni Hotel- Various hospitality positions

Sodexo – Various positions.

“As a disability-inclusive organization, we believe lives can change through the power of work, and we want to make it as easy as possible to make that happen for an individual in need,” Goodwill Vice President of Workforce Development Lisa Dillon said.

Organizers say there will a wide array of accommodations available like sign language interpreters, bilingual staff, a sensory sensitive area, visual aids, and job coaches.