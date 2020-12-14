Organizers accepting toy donations for Red Andrews Christmas Dinner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As organizers work to move forward with a Christmas tradition in Oklahoma City, they are asking for help.

Each year, dozens of volunteers gather to celebrate Christmas by providing a meal to hundreds of families in need during the annual Reds Andrews Christmas Dinner.

Organizers say that while they will still be able to provide meals to those in need, this year’s event will be different.

Usually, the dinner is held inside the Cox Center and puts volunteers in close proximity to guests. However, organizers say they were concerned about becoming a ‘super spreader event.’

Instead, organizers say they will bring the dinner to the community at four or five satellite locations throughout the city. Rather than a sit-down meal, food will be served in a drive-thru style format.

“Last year we fed approximately 7,000 people, gave away thousands of toys and coats. The Red Andrews’ Christmas Dinner is our gift to the community. Due to the economic environment, the needs are greater this year than ever. We are anticipating that we will serve approximately 9,000 this year,” said Mary Blankenship Pointer, board secretary/treasurer. “It has been incredible to witness Oklahomans working together in the spirit of serving our neighbors. We are all united in that we recognize what a highly-valued and impactful event this has been on the community for many decades.”

Officials say they are still in need of volunteers, and donations.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and coats will be accepted at the following locations:

Jackie Cooper BMW- 14145 N. Broadway

Goldman Law Firm – 222 NW 13th St.

Cort Furniture – 4300 N.W. 39th St.

Frontier State Bank

“Serving at the Red Andrews’ Christmas Dinner has changed my life forever, Pointer added. “A young boy with tears in his eyes said that he had been good all year. Unfortunately, when he got up Christmas morning Santa did not leave a gift under the tree for him. Later, he was thrilled to see Santa and receive a toy at the Red Andrews’ Dinner.”

The drive-thru dinners will be served at the following places:

St. James Catholic School – 4201 S. McKinley – Christmas Day 1:00 PM-3:00 PM

Homeless Alliance – 1724 N W 4th -Christmas Eve – 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Northeast Community Center – 3815 N. Kelley – Christmas Day – 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

First Baptist Church Oklahoma City – 1201 N. Robinson- Christmas Day – 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

For more information or to volunteer, visit Red Andrews’ website.