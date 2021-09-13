Organizers helping Oklahoma families struggling to pay rent, utilities apply for assistance

Hand tapes eviction notice to door

Rental assistance available

WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are struggling to make ends meet, a new partnership in Woodward is working to assist families with rental and utility assistance.

Community Cares Partners has partnered with Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds to help families in the application process for receiving rent and utility assistance through Emergency Rental Assistance funds.

Organizers say a Rental Assistance Application Station will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds, located at 108 Temple Houston Dr.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., organizers will connect with Oklahomans who are struggling to pay their rent and utilities or are facing eviction as a result of hardship from COVID-19.

Community Cares Partners wants to ensure they are providing applicants with assistance in the application process.

The event is open to Oklahoma renters who need rent or utilities assistance and are:

  • Financially impacted, directly or indirectly, by COVID-19 including being on unemployment
  • At risk of housing instability or homelessness
  • At or below 80% area median income.

Applicants need an ID, a check stub or other proof of income, a copy of their lease, and a utility bill.

You can apply for rental assistance before the event online.

