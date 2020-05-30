Organizers plan protests throughout metro in response to George Floyd’s death

“It could have been me, it could have been your brother, your husband,” Keivon Giles, an organizer of the Norman protest, said.
“I wanted to be [Floyd’s] mama. He called out for his mom, and we watched them for nine minutes torture until he had no life,” the Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, executive director of Black Lives Matter in Oklahoma City, said. “We are tired of being treated inhumanely just because of melanin in our skin.”
“We don’t want to have any more hashtags and memorials,” Dickerson said.
“As long as you sit there behind your phone and behind your computer and say stuff without putting your feet to the pavement, you’re part of the problem. Until you become a part of the solution, things will not change,” Teronika Edwards, who was at the Midwest City protest, said.