OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Organizers are getting ready for Oklahoma City’s biggest party of the year – preparations are underway for Opening Night 2023.

From live music, to arts, kids activities and food – there’s something for everyone at the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Soon – the magic of New Year’s Eve will be returning to Bicentennial Park in Downtown Oklahoma City.

“We’re expecting a huge crowd with the wonderful weather,” said Kelly McConnell, Co-Chair for Opening Night. “To me, it’s what New Year’s Eve should feel like in Oklahoma City.”

Arts Council Oklahoma City is hard at work – planning performances and activities at the Civic Center, Museum of Art, City Hall, Downtown Library and First National Center.

“In Oklahoma City, we’ve always done it just a little bit differently,” said Richard Beam, Opening Night Co-Chair. “We raise the ball instead of drop the ball like they do in New York City.”

Long before the fireworks finale, live music and food trucks will be open starting at 7 p.m.

“I believe we have 11 food trucks coming with all kinds of cuisines,” McConnell said. “You know, you’ve got Cuban tacos, too. I mean, all kinds of varieties of food.”

If you can stay up until midnight, you’ll catch the raising of the ball and fireworks show.

If that’s too late for you, no worries – there’s something for everyone.

“If you want to come at seven with your kids and you want to go to the children’s area and the hall of mirrors and see the Bricktown clowns, by all means, come and do that,” said Beam. “If you want to come out and watch the fireworks at midnight, come out and do that. Any way you celebrate is going to be time well-spent.”

Wristbands cost $8 in advance.

They can be purchased at any Oklahoma City Dunkin’, OnCue or online.

Visit Arts Council Oklahoma City’s website for more information.