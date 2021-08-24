ORU cancels $500,000 in student debt

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma university says it is canceling over $500,000 worth of student debt.

Oral Roberts University announced this week that it was canceling over $500,000 worth of debt for current student accounts.

As a result, 646 students learned that their account now has a zero balance.

“I am very excited to make this announcement to our amazing students at ORU,” President William M. Wilson stated. “We were able to take over $500,000 of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds given to us as institutional aid to directly help our students in this way. This is in addition to several millions of dollars ORU students have received from the government in other COVID relief funds over the last year. We are always mindful of the cost of a college education, which is why at ORU, we are committed to the value of our educational model. We are grateful to have this occasion to assist so many students in their journey to become Whole Leaders for the Whole World.” 

In order to eliminate the debt, ORU used funds from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which was awarded under the American Rescue Plan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter