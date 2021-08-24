ORU cancels $500,000 in student debt

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma university says it is canceling over $500,000 worth of student debt.

Oral Roberts University announced this week that it was canceling over $500,000 worth of debt for current student accounts.

As a result, 646 students learned that their account now has a zero balance.

“I am very excited to make this announcement to our amazing students at ORU,” President William M. Wilson stated. “We were able to take over $500,000 of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds given to us as institutional aid to directly help our students in this way. This is in addition to several millions of dollars ORU students have received from the government in other COVID relief funds over the last year. We are always mindful of the cost of a college education, which is why at ORU, we are committed to the value of our educational model. We are grateful to have this occasion to assist so many students in their journey to become Whole Leaders for the Whole World.”

In order to eliminate the debt, ORU used funds from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which was awarded under the American Rescue Plan.