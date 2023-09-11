DA Mike Fisher will hold a news conference that KFOR will livestream above.

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma went to Park City, Kansas, in late August, searching on serial killer Dennis Rader’s property.

The Osage County Sheriff told KFOR Rader gave the tip. That’s why they went to the location in the first place.

“We found personal type items and maybe some restraint type items in those locations,” said Sheriff Eddie Virden, Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Rader’s one of America’s most notorious serial killers who is still alive today behind bars. He’s also known as BTK, which stands for bind them, torture them, kill them.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said Park City Public Works moved some cement so authorities could dig on the BTK killer’s former property.

On August 23, law enforcement confirmed they recovered “items of interest” related to unsolved disappearances of people in Oklahoma.