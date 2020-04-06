Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of scam

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A sheriff’s office in northeast Oklahoma is warning the public of a scam.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, a resident in the county reported that they had received a call from a person with an 879 area code phone number, claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House.

The scammer requested the resident obtain a money gram and send it to them at a hotel in Bartlesville.

The scammer went on to say that when they received the money gram, they would then go to the resident’s house and give them millions.

Osage County officials say this is a scam.

If you receive a call like this, do not share any of your personal information and hang up.