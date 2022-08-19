OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Osage County Sheriff’s Office captain died in a vehicle crash Friday morning.

The crash occurred before 8 a.m. at U.S. 60 East and Oklahoma 18 in Osage, according to Sarah Stewart, Director of Media Operations for Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Capt. William Hargraves, photo from Osage County Sheriff’s Office

Osage Sheriff Eddie Virden identified the victim as Capt. William “Willy” Hargraves.

He was driving east on U.S. 60 as another vehicle was heading south on OK-18. The other vehicle crossed the highway and struck his vehicle, according to Stewart.

Highway Patrol troopers are still investigating how the crash occurred.

“There is a stop sign there at OK-18, but we are still investigating what happened,” Stewart said.

Stewart did not have information on the condition of the other driver, but said that no one else was transported.

Hargraves was on his way to the Sheriff’s Office when the crash occurred.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Willy’s family and everyone affected by this event,” Virden said on social media Friday afternoon.

Hargraves on the job years ago. Photo from Osage County Sheriff’s Office

Hargraves’ career at the Sheriff’s Office went back nearly 25 years.

Hargraves in uniform. Photo from Osage County Sheriff’s Office

Former Sheriff Russell Cottle hired Hargraves as a jailer in 1998.

Hargraves was promoted to field deputy in 2000. He was promoted to K-9 handler three years later. He and his K-9 Jasmine worked drug interdiction and drug detection for Osage County’s public schools.

He rose to the rank of patrol sergeant in 2004; his duties included supervising patrol shifts while continuing to work with his K-9 partner.

His ascent continued in 2006 with a promotion to patrol lieutenant. As patrol lieutenant, he supervised all of patrol and conducted criminal investigations for the west area of Osage County.

Hargraves was promoted to jail lieutenant in 2020. He supervised the Osage County Detention Center and Transportation Division’s day-to-day operations.

He achieved the rank of jail administrator/captain in 2021, and in 2022 became captain of investigations.