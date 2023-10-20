PAWHUSKA, Okla. (KFOR) – The assistant principal chief of the Osage Nation lost his home in a house fire on Thursday.

According to officials, the Pawhuska Fire Department responded to call regarding a car fire around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the fire spread to the attic of Assistant Principal Chief RJ Walker’s home.

Pawhuska house fire. Image courtesy Pawhuska Fire Department.

PFD says the Pawhuska Police Department and the Osage Nation also responded to the fire. The Osage Nation even helped provide water to fight the fire.

Officials say the fire took a while to knock down because the it was at its largest in the attic. Firefighters had a hard time reaching the attic safely to put out the fire and continued working until around midnight.

A gun safe and some valuables were removed before the fire spread. PFD was also able to keep the fire away from part of the house where many of Walker’s family’s valuables and personal items were, officials say.

Both Pawhuska FD and the Osage Nation confirm the family is okay.