FAIRFAX, Okla. (KFOR) – The Osage Nation officially broke ground on what will be the location of a senior housing complex in Fairfax.

Crews will build 20 housing units during the construction, according to Osage Nation officials.

Osage Nation members break ground on a new senior housing complex in Fairfax.

Osage Nation Senior Housing provides maintenance-free and affordable rental housing to tribal elders who reside on the tribe’s reservation.