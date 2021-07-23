OSBI: 17-year-old found dead in Custer County

CLINTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old was found dead in Custer County.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, dispatchers with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a pickup truck that had crashed into a large metal fence at a nearby home on N. 2260 Rd. in Clinton.

Deputies rushed to the scene and found a 17-year-old male dead in the driver’s seat.

However, investigators say his injuries were not consistent with a vehicle accident.

If you have any information on the case or saw anything suspicious in the area, call the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at (800) 522-8017.

