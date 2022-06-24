The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says two more suspects wanted in connection with the Taft Memorial Day festival shooting that injured eight and killed one turned themselves in to OSBI special agents Thursday, June 23, at the the Muskogee Police Department.

This makes a total of four suspects arrested in connection with the mass shooting.

OSBI officials say Gervorise Warrior, 19, and Keshaun Jackson, 18, both of Muskogee, were wanted on felony arrest warrants in connection with the May 29, 2022, murder of 39-year-old Sharika Bowler.

Gervoise Warrior

Keshaun Jackson Courtesy: OSBI

Bowler was killed in a shooting that occurred on May 29, 2022 at an annual Memorial Day festival at the Old City Square in Taft with 1,500 people in attendance, said OSBI officials.

Witnesses say just after midnight there was an argument and then gunfire erupted.

Eight other people were injured in the shooting ranging in age from 9 to 56. The injured sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Agents from the OSBI arrested 25-year-old Kendall Alexander on May 31, 2022, at his home in Muskogee.

Skyler Buckner, 26, turned himself in to the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office on May 29, 2022.

Kendall Alexander

Skyler Buckner Courtesy: OSBI

Warrior, Jackson, Alexander and Buckner are all charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree and eight counts of Shooting with Intent to Kill.

They are being held in the Muskogee County Jail on no bond warrants.

The OSBI investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OSBI immediately at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.