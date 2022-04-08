ALFALFA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation says two suspects in an oil field theft investigation have received a combined sentence of 57 years in prison.

Back in July 2021, the OSBI was requested by the Alfalfa County Sheriff’s Office to assist in their investigation.

Just days before, the sheriff’s office had arrested 34-year-old Harold Willson and 50-year-old Neal Scrimsher after receiving a tip that the pair was driving around the county with a trailer full of oil field equipment and copper wire.

Harold Willson (R) and Neal Scrimsher (L) Photos courtesy: OSBI

Because of ongoing oil field thefts in Alfalfa and Grant counties, the sheriff requested assistance from the OSBI’s Special Investigations Unit.

In January of 2022, Scrimsher pleaded no contest to one charge of Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property.

In March, he received a 27-year sentence to be served in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Willson pleaded guilty to one charge of Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property in March 2022 and received a sentence of 30 years to be served in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.