LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the death of a 35-year-old man.

Early Thursday morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police were called to a home just outside of Prague city limits.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man dead from a gunshot wounds.

Investigators say there was a party at the home where the subject lived.

Officials say the subject and the 35-year-old victim got into a fight. The subject went to his bedroom, and the victim followed him. At that point, the victim was shot.

The subject immediately called 911.

The subject, who has not been identified, is currently in investigative detention at the Lincoln County Jail.

The victim’s name has not been released.