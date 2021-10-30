OSBI agents arrest Oklahoma homicide suspect, still searching for two other suspects

HASKELL, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect is in custody for allegedly participating in the shooting death of a woman in Haskell, Okla., but Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are still searching for two other homicide suspects.

Braulio Becerra Lopez, 21, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to OSBI officials.

Lopez is one of three suspects accused of firing shots at Alyssa Edlund and her boyfriend on Aug. 7. Edlund was shot and killed; her boyfriend was not injured.

Haskell police asked OSBI agents to assist their investigation into the shooting, which occurred on North Seneca Avenue.

A black Chrysler 300, found to be registered to Lopez, and a silver Chrysler 200, were seen in the North Seneca Avenue area when the shooting occurred. The silver Chrysler has been recovered, according to OSBI.

Agents are searching for the other two suspects, who are not believed to be in the Haskell area. Further information was not provided on those two suspects.

Please contact OSBI by calling (800) 522-8017 or emailing tips@osbi.ok.gov if you have information on the shooting or either suspect’s whereabouts.