KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they are investigating a disturbing scene in Kingfisher County.

It all started when the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sunday night about a hostage situation at a location on North 2760 Road in Kingfisher County.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people dead and one other injured.

Authorities say they are investigating the case as a quadruple homicide.

So far, there is no information about a suspect.