OSBI agents searching for vehicle connected to missing woman’s case

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking for a missing vehicle connected to a strange case.

The vehicle is a gold, four-door, 2003 Mitsubishi Galant with Oklahoma tag LGJ212. The vehicle is registered to Lauren Jackson, and was last seen in Broken Arrow at the end of November 2021.

However, officials believe the vehicle may be connected to the disappearance of Tamera Lynn Banks, of Haskell.

Tamera Lynn Banks
Tamera Lynn Banks

Banks was last seen on Monday, Nov. 15 on Hwy 64 in Haskell.

Generic photo of Mitsubishi Galant
Generic photo of Mitsubishi Galant

If you have seen the vehicle or Banks, or know anything about her disappearance, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.

