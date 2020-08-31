OSBI agents seeking clues to teen’s 2003 murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – It has been 17 years since a missing teenager’s body was found in McClain County, and agents are still searching for her killer.

On June 30, 2003, family members called the Lawton Police Department to report 17-year-old Tanja Hook missing.

At the time of her disappearance, she was living with a boyfriend in the Cache Road District in Lawton.

Between 2002 and 2004, officials say five prostitutes from the Cache Road District disappeared.

Two months later, investigators found Hook’s remains in a bar ditch in McClain County.

It has been 17 years since Hook’s body was found, but agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they still do not know who killed her.

If you have any information on the case, call 800-522-8017.

LATEST STORIES: