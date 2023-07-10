CARNEY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said two people are now facing a handful of charges after human remains were found in Lincoln County.

“He always came back to family. I mean, he called me almost every day and we talked to you and he was good at heart,” said Nick Corey, the father of the alleged victim. “He just felt like he wanted to live in the great state of Oklahoma.”

Nick Corey said in June, they stopped hearing from his son, Brian Corey, who is a father of five.

Brian Corey and Brother, Courtesy of Nick Corey Brian Corey & Brother, Courtesy of Nick Corey Brian Corey & Grandson, Courtesy of Nick Corey

“We never heard from him again, which is very unusual because he called his brothers and sisters and kids and. Me and my wife probably every day. You know, he was a family person,” said Nick Corey.

The family said they called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

A month later, deputies said they were led to a property in Carney, a small town about 15 miles northwest of Chandler. That’s where investigators said they found someone’s remains. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations was called in to help.

“The manner of death is going to be determined by the Oklahoma medical examiner’s office,” said Hunter McKee, the spokesman of the OSBI.

Agents are also letting the ME’s office identify the body.

However, Nick Corey said investigators gave them more information.

“They buried him and then they moved him,” said the victim’s father. “The detective ___ kind of cornered [Janelle Brown], and she confessed and took them out to where they buried him.”

Now, Janelle Brown and another man, Clyde Clayton, are facing complaints of accessory to murder, unlawful removal of a body, and damaging evidence.

Janelle Brown, Courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Clyde Clayton, Courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

The alleged victim’s daughter, Nicole Chernock told News 4 the following:

“He didn’t do anything to deserve this and now his family has to suffer from the heinous acts of these two individuals. Janelle and Clyde are very dangerous people who used and abused my dad and my family”

“It’s beyond our comprehension,” said Nick Corey.

Right now, the relationship between Brown and Clayton is unclear, however the alleged victim’s father believes he’s Brown’s ex-boyfriend.

Investigators tell me Clayton is from Iowa and is a person of interest in a missing person’s case there.