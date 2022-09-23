ASHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma authorities say an argument between neighbors led to a shooting in Asher on Friday morning.

Now, two Pottawatomie County people are receiving treatment for their gunshot wounds as the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) begins putting the pieces of the case together.

The shooting happened near Highway 39 and South Ducker Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

OSBI released the following statement:

Based on the initial investigation, subject one drove his vehicle to 504 S. Ducker in Asher. Subject one stopped in the road and got out of the vehicle. Subject two was sitting on the front porch of the residence with another individual. There was an argument between subject one and subject two. Subject one got a gun and fired at subject two. Subject two then returned fire. Subject one was hit once and is being treated at a local hospital. Subject two was hit several times and was transported to OU Medical in Oklahoma City. At this time, no arrests have been made. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Ramona Cannon says she was there when the shooting happened and claims to be the girlfriend of the man who was on the porch. She says his name is John.

“And then the next thing I know, I have a gun pointed at me, like pointed at my head, and we’re on the porch… And then I see him pull out this gun… He started shooting more than one time,” said Cannon.

Cannon’s mother says the violence was sparked by jealousy.

“John introduced this girl because that girl’s husband died to another man. And that girl’s been staying over there with the man. And I guess this guy here got jealous. I don’t know,” said Judy Shull, Cannon’s mother.

Cannon’s family friend says he’s surprised to see something like this happen to John.

“Everybody’s got their problems go this way and that way. You know, that. I think he would shoot somebody, I don’t think he would do that… He’s just a good guy. I mean, he’s really good,” said David Cole, family friend of Cannon’s.

Law enforcement on scene told News 4 the victims are both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

“I was worried. I was really worried about them being a widow again,” said Cannon.

“I hope he’s alright,” said Cole.

OSBI’s investigation is ongoing.