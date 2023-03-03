ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a 19-year-old Altus man was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.

OSBI officials say the case originated in October 2022 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a report of suspected child pornography from Dropbox.

The IP address associated with the account was located in Altus and NCMEC forwarded the tip to the Altus Police Department. Altus police requested assistance from the OSBI ICAC Unit in December.

Christopher Spaulding. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

On Thursday, agents served a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of N. Jackson Street in Altus where 19-year-old Christopher Spaulding was arrested at the home and transported to the Jackson County Jail.

Spaulding is facing one felony charge of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and one felony charge of Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. He is being held without bail.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.