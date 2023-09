OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a 24-year-old man has been arrested on multiple child sex crime charges.

On September 26, the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 24-year-old Orion Soto for possession of child pornography.

Soto was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on charges of Child Sexual Exploitation and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

His bond is set at $52,000.