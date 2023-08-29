MEAD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a woman was arrested for manslaughter after a deadly shooting Monday in Mead.

Deputies with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office were called a shooting near North Ranchette Road and US Highway 70 sometime Monday evening.

When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

OSBI agents were requested just after 9 p.m. and 30-year-old Amber R. Smith was arrested, “based on evidence obtained” by those investigators.

Amber R. Smith. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Smith was booked into the Bryan County Jail for Reckless Conduct With a Firearm and First-Degree Manslaughter.

OSBI officials say the events that led up to the shooting are still under investigation at this time.