CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force recently arrested a Cherokee County man for Distribution of Child Pornography.

OSBI-ICAC agents arrested Gregory Neil Bias, 38, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Between September 2020 and October 2021, the OSBI ICAC Unit received multiple cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reporting an individual uploading child sexual exploitation material onto an online photo storage platform and an online messaging platform.

NCMEC said the cybertips consisted of the sexual abuse of an infant/toddler and prepubescent aged females.

The individual reported by both platforms was identified as Bias.

Due to Bias’ tribal status, a federal case was filed in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

A federal warrant was issued for his arrest, which was completed yesterday with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service Eastern District of Oklahoma Fugitive Task Force and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Bias was arrested at his Cherokee County home without incident. He is currently in federal custody in the Okmulgee County Jail.

Bias is facing one federal charge of Distribution of Child Pornography.

Additional charges may be added as Bias, a previously convicted felon, was in possession of two firearms at the time of the arrest.