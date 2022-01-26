EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force recently arrested an El Reno man for having child pornography.

Robert David Littler, 49, is in the Canadian County Jail and is facing two felony charges:

COUNT 1: Suspicion of Possession of Child Pornography

COUNT 2: Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act

The investigation originated in December 2021 when a social media platform reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a user was suspected of molesting a child.

NCMEC forwarded the information to the OSBI ICAC unit after the user’s phone number was tracked to Oklahoma.

The OSBI opened a case and began investigating.

Littler was arrested on January 13, 2022 and he remains in the Canadian County Jail.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.