PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has arrested a mom and her boyfriend for child neglect.

The OSBI was requested by the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office on May 24 to investigate allegations of child sexual abuse of a 5-year-old girl.

The child primarily lives near Stratford with mom, 32-year-old Jourdan Jeanae Driskell and her live-in boyfriend, 48-year-old Bruce Andrews.

Bruce Andrews

Jourdan Jeanae Driskell

The child recently reported to her father that she frequently saw Andrews naked and saw his genitals.

OSBI investigators discovered that Andrews had the child watch him touch himself and had her touch his genitals. Investigators also found that Driskill was present when these incidents occurred.

The OSBI also says both Andrews and Driskill allowed the child to ‘draw on their buttocks.’

The pair were arrested Tuesday at the Garvin County Courthouse in Pauls Valley. Both face one charge of felony Child Neglect.

Driskell and Andrews bonded out an hour after being booked into the Garvin County Jail.