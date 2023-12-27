OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma City man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the bureau’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit received a cybertip on September 9 regarding possession of child pornography.

Officials say special agents identified the suspect as 48-year-old Derek Brooks. The OSBI and Del City Police Department executed a search warrant at his southeast Oklahoma City residence on December 19.

Based on the evidence found, Brooks was interviewed and later arrested on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. He has since been booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.