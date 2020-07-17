OSBI arrests man in connection to 2018 double shooting

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and one woman injured back in 2018.

Ahmad Jacene

On August 21, 2018, the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office requested the OSBI’s assistance with an investigation.

Officials say a shooting occurred at 54-year-old Johnny Taylor’s residence in Spaulding.

Taylor was shot multiple times and was killed. A 30-year-old female that was at the residence was also shot, but survived.

On Thursday, 25-year-old Ahmad Jacene was taken into custody at the Seminole County Courthouse in connection to the shooting.

He was then booked into the Hughes County Jail and will face a charge of murder in the first degree with deliberate intent for Taylor’s murder.

If you have any information, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

Latest stories: