NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says there has been an arrest made in the case of a woman’s body found at Lake Thunderbird earlier this month.

The remains of Charissia Dawn Bell were discovered Feb. 13 and investigators deemed the circumstances of her death suspicious.

Now, OSBI officials say 30-year-old Austin Godwin of Norman was arrested in the late hours of Feb. 21.

Austin Godwin. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Godwin is currently in the Cleveland County Detention Center, facing charges of First Degree Murder and Unlawful Disposal of a Body.