MARIETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a Love County man was arrested on multiple child pornography charges following a search warrant service at his home Friday.

The case originated in July 2022 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cyber tip they received from an electronic service provider to the OSBI, who then opened an investigation.

The OSBI, the Love County Sheriff’s Office and the Marietta Police Department served a search warrant in the 700 block of South Candlewood Street in Marietta on Feb. 10, 2023.

As a result of the search warrant, 22-year-old Uriel Salas was arrested without incident.

Salas was booked into the Love County Jail and charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

If you suspect a child is being sexually abused or exploited, contact the OSBI or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.