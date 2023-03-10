MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a 23-year-old Muskogee man has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges.

The investigation began on December 6, 2022, when the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit received a cyber tip about someone in Oklahoma uploading child pornography to a Google account.

OSBI officials say Tyler Fries was identified as the subject associated with the Google account during the investigation.

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, agents with the OSBI ICAC Unit, with the assistance of the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at Fries’ house in the 4000 block of Elwell Road in Muskogee.

Fries was arrested and booked into the Muskogee County Jail.

He is facing the following charges:

Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography

Publish/Distribute/Participate in Obscene Material

Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act