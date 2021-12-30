OSBI arrests Oklahoma man in child pornography case

Jerry Haislip

Jerry Haislip- Credit: OSBI

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR)- Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with a child pornography case.

On Nov. 22, the OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography on a social media platform.

During the investigation, officials allege that 54-year-old Jerry Dwayne Haislip was identified as the person connected with the social media accounts.

Haislip was arrested on complaints of possession of child pornography, trafficking of children, distribution of child pornography, and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

