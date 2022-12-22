GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says an Enid man was arrested on child pornography charges Wednesday.

On September 26, 2022, the OSBI ICAC Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about someone uploading child pornography to a Google Account traced back to Rogers County.

Mitchell Andrew Cheek. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSBI officials say the investigation identified 27-year-old Mitchell Andrew Cheek as the suspect associated with the Google account and that Cheek had a connection to the location associated with the IP address.

On Dec. 21, Special Agents with the OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, with assistance from the Enid Police Department and their Special Weapons and Tactics Team, served a search warrant in the 2000 block of West Oklahoma in Enid and subsequently arrested Cheek on multiple felony charges.

After his arrest, Cheek was booked into the Garfield County Detention Center.

Officials say Cheek will be extradited to Rogers County, where he will be held without bond for the following charges:

Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography

Publish/Distribute/Participate in Obscene Material

Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act

“The OSBI appreciates the assistance from the Enid Police Department, Garfield County District Attorney’s Office, and the Rogers County District Attorney’s Office with this investigation,” said the OSBI.

If you suspect a child is being sexually abused or exploited, contact the OSBI or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.