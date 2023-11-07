McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has confirmed a chaplain and associate pastor in McAlester has been arrested.

Image courtesy OSBI

Authorities say on November 1, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was notified by the Oklahoma Counter Terrorism Intelligence Center in regards to possible computer crimes by 40-year-old David Prince, who is a chaplain and associate pastor in McAlester.

David Prince, Image courtesy Pittsburg County Jail

During the investigation, OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children special agents were able to determine that Prince was involved in sexually explicit online chats.

It was observed that during those conversations, Prince claimed to engage in child exploitation.

Officials say on November 6, the OSBI ICAC unit, along with other law enforcement agencies, served a search warrant at Prince’s residence in McAlester.

Based on the evidence obtained during the search, Prince was arrested and booked into the Pittsburg County Jail on Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material and Violations of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act charges.