OSBI arrests Seminole man on multiple child pornography charges

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a 50-year-old Seminole man on multiple child pornography charges.

Today, Daniel Raymond Sharp was arrested following a search warrant at his residence after a tip from Sharp’s email provider said sexually explicit photos and videos were being shared by the account user.

Sharp is charged with Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. He is currently in the Seminole County Jail and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.go