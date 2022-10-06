CORDELL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a 43-year-old Cordell man has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges following a cyber tip.

OSBI officials say the investigation started when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cyber tip they received from an electronic service provider to the OSBI.

On Thursday, special agents with the OSBI, deputies with the Washita County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Cordell Police Department served a search warrant at Carl Herlinger’s home on East 9th Street in Cordell.

Based on the investigation and evidence gathered in the search warrant, Herlinger was arrested without incident and booked into the Washita County Jail.

Carl Herlinger, courtesy: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

He is charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crime Act.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.