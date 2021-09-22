OSBI asking public for help finding Oklahoma woman who has been missing for over 2 weeks

TONKAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help locating a Tonkawa woman who has been missing for over two weeks.

Cathy Ann James

Cathy Ann James, 60, was last known to be in Tonkawa, a city in Kay County, on Sept. 4, according to OSBI.

James’ sister contacted the Tonkawa Police Department on Sept. 15, saying she had not heard from James since Sept. 4.

Her vehicle, a white Dodge Charger, was found abandoned on Interstate 35 at mile marker 179, three miles north of the Stillwater exit, according to OSBI.

James was last seen wearing an orange shirt with a Nike emblem on it and black sweat pants

Please call OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov if you have seen James or have any information on her whereabouts.