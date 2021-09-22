OSBI asking public for help finding Oklahoma woman who has been missing for over 2 weeks

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Cathy Ann James

TONKAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help locating a Tonkawa woman who has been missing for over two weeks.

Photo goes with story
Cathy Ann James

Cathy Ann James, 60, was last known to be in Tonkawa, a city in Kay County, on Sept. 4, according to OSBI.

James’ sister contacted the Tonkawa Police Department on Sept. 15, saying she had not heard from James since Sept. 4.

Her vehicle, a white Dodge Charger, was found abandoned on Interstate 35 at mile marker 179, three miles north of the Stillwater exit, according to OSBI.

James was last seen wearing an orange shirt with a Nike emblem on it and black sweat pants

Please call OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov if you have seen James or have any information on her whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter