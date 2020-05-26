OSBI asking for public’s help in finding missing 19-year-old

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help in finding a missing 19-year-old.

OSBI was requested to assist in finding Julian “JJ” Olley by Oklahoma State Park Rangers.

Olley, of Lewisville, Texas, was last seen early Sunday morning at the Catfish Cove entrance to Lake Texhoma off Highway 70.

He is described as a white man with green eyes and blonde hair. He is 5’9″ and 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the word “cookies” on the front and black basketball shorts. Olley has several tattoos including roses and a clock on each shoulder, a cartoon figure on his left peck, and a tiger and roman numerals on his left arm.

In addition to the OSBI and Oklahoma State Park Rangers, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police and local fire and emergency management departments have been looking for Olley.

If you have seen Olley or know anything about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.