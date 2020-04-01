OSBI asking for public’s help to locate man’s missing vehicle following his murder

CLEVELAND, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway in northeast Oklahoma after a man was found dead inside his home this week.

On Monday evening, Cleveland police requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation after a man was found dead in his home in the 900 block of Pawnee.

Officials identified the man as 60-year-old Randall Madewell.

OSBI officials say “there were obvious signs of trauma to his body that indicated foul play.”

Madewell’s vehicle is also missing from his home and agents are asking for the public’s help to locate it.

The vehicle is described as a 1994 blue Chevrolet conversion van with a luggage rack and Oklahoma tag AQS562.

If you have seen the vehicle or have any information, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email at tips@osbi.ok.gov.