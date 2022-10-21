OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) needs your help identifying two men and a vehicle tied to the murder of a Bethany man in July 2022.

On July 20, 2022, the Bethany Police Department requested OSBI assistance with the homicide of 40-year-old Mark Anthony Johnson that occurred at an apartment complex at 7404 NW 22nd Street.

Bethany officers responded to the scene around 10:15 p.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting gunshots in the area. Once on scene, they found Johnson deceased.

During the investigation, the OSBI pulled surveillance video and found a Blue Ford Expedition arrived at the complex just before the shooting.

After the murder, two unidentified men returned to the Expedition and left the complex.

OSBI officials say the two men are suspects in Johnson’s murder.

If you recognize the vehicle or either of the men from the surveillance video, or if you saw or heard anything suspicious the night of Johnson’s murder, please contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.