OSBI asks for public assistance in ID’ing partygoers who were at party where 2 people were shot

OSBI agents are looking to identify individuals who were at a party where two people were shot.

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are calling upon community members to help identify individuals at a party where two people were shot.

The party occurred on Nov. 8 at an AirBNB on Santa Fe Avenue in Norman, McClain County.

A fight broke out at around 12:30 a.m. and guns were fired, according to OSBI.

Two individuals were shot and taken to local hospitals. Both survived and have since been released from the hospital,.

OSBI posted over 60 surveillance photos of guests at the party on the official OSBI Facebook page.

“Agents would like to identify as many as possible in an effort to speak to them about the events that transpired that morning,” OSBI officials said.

If you recognize any of the individuals at the party, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.