FREDERICK, Okla. (KFOR) — In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, OSBI announced that the Frederick Police Department requested assistance after a shooting at a residence near South 19th Street and East Dahlia Avenue left one man dead.

OSBI stated that when Frederick Police arrived on scene just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, an officer found 35-year-old Jake Zuniga at the residence with a gunshot wound.

Zuniga later died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

Authorities interviewed and arrested 44-year-old Michael Lee Lorah after gathering evidence at the scene.

Michael Lee Lorah. Photo courtesy OSBI.

Lorah was booked into the Tillman County Jail on possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

OSBI says that other charges for Lorah are pending as they continue to investigate the events that led to the shooting.