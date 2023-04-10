McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a Texas couple was finally identified after their bodies were found near McAlester, Oklahoma, in 1995.

On April 9, 1995, two unidentified bodies were found in a wooded area near U.S. Highway 69 in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner determined the deaths a homicide by gunshot wounds.

In April 2020, Pittsburg County Sheriff, Chris Morris requested OSBI assistance with the homicide and help to identify the bodies.

In September 2022, the OSBI received a report identifying the victims as 23-year-old Brian and 21-year-old Rachel Burr of Texas.

OSBI agents traveled to Texas and Ohio to conduct interviews and collect DNA samples from relatives in an attempt to positively identify the individuals. Based on the information gathered, the OSBI says the bodies are believed to be those of the married couple.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.