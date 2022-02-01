LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after they say a burglary suspect shot himself during a foot pursuit.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, officials say a 37-year-old man broke into a home in Lawton and attempted to steal from the residents.

During the crime, investigators say the suspect shot at the homeowners and stole their car.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle a couple of blocks away and took off on foot.

At that point, he broke into another home before he was met by a police officer.

A foot pursuit ensued and shots were fired by police. Eventually, the suspect stopped running.

Officers told the suspect to drop his weapon before they fired bean bag rounds at him. At that point, officials with the OSBI say it appears the suspect turned the gun on himself.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is being treated. No one else was injured during the incident.