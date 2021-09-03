OSBI called in to investigate sexual abuse allegations at Oklahoma school

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the OSBI will soon be looking into a sexual abuse scandal at an Oklahoma school district.

On Thursday, Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir announced that he requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into allegations of wrongdoing at the Ninnekah Public School District.

Weir says the OSBI will investigate allegations of wrongdoing against teachers, coaches, and administrators at the district.

In late June, Ninnekah’s high school and junior high school basketball coach, Ronald Akins, was arrested after a former student told investigators that Akins had been inappropriate.

“After interviewing the former student, there was enough evidence to conduct an interview with Mr. Akins,” Grady County Undersheriff Gary Boggess said.

Akins has been charged with two counts of felony sexual battery and two counts of felony rape by instrumentation.

Last month, two other people were suspended in connection with the sexual abuse scandal.

Weir says he made the request to the OSBI to ensure that there is no wrongdoing on part of the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and to widen the scope of the investigation.

“I am confident that at the conclusion of this investigation the public will see that my office stands for the highest standards and that any allegations that either I, or my office, has done anything wrong are simply not true,” Weir said in a statement.

Weir and a former detective are both defendants in a pending lawsuit centered around the sexual abuse case.