OSBI, Choctaw Nation seek information on stolen ambulance suspect’s whereabouts

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma are searching for the suspect who stole an ambulance during a medical emergency, leading to the patient’s death.

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma has an active arrest warrant issued for Reid Smith Lester Jordan, 27, of Soper, Oklahoma, in association with the death of Delbert Hedrick.

On February 28, 2021, just before midnight, the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Clay Street in Soper after an ambulance was stolen from the Choctaw County Ambulance Authority.

Choctaw County EMS were dispatched to the residence because Hedrick was experiencing chest pains.

While paramedics were inside tending to Hedrick, an unidentified male jumped in the ambulance and drove away.

Paramedics instructed Hedrick’s wife to take him to the Paris, TX Regional Medical Center.

While en route, he became unresponsive.

Hedrick’s wife called for help and was met along the highway by Paris, TX police and fire who attempted CPR until an ambulance could arrive.

The ambulance crew attempted additional life-saving measures until they arrived at the hospital in Paris.

Hedrick was pronounced deceased at Paris Regional Medical Center.

Over the course of the investigation, agents determined Jordan was the unidentified male that stole the Choctaw County ambulance.

A prosecutorial report was delivered to the Choctaw Nation Prosecutor’s Office, which then issued an arrest warrant for Jordan, who is a member of the Choctaw Nation.

He is facing charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Burglary in the Second Degree and Malicious Injury to Property. His bond is set at $100,000.

If you know Jordan’s whereabouts, contact the Choctaw Nation Dispatch at (580) 920-1517 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.